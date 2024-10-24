Predicted Chelsea lineup vs Panathinaikos - Conference League
Enzo Maresca is set to ring the changes for Chelsea's Conference League clash against Panathinaikos.
Chelsea are looking bounce back from their narrow 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League as they make the trip to Athens to face the Greek Super League side.
Despite Nicolas Jackson netting his fifth league goal of the season to cancel out Mohamed Salah's first-half penalty, Chelsea conceded minutes later courtesy of Curtis Jones and were unable to find another leveller at Anfield to avoid defeat.
Maresca's side have though made a 100 per cent start to life in the Conference League after qualifying for the league phase thanks to a play-off win over Servette. Renato Veiga, Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored for Chelsea in their opening matchday win against Gent and the quartet are all likely to start in Greece on Thursday.
Reece James returned from injury on Sunday, but he's been left at home along with several others. He played 53 minutes at Anfield before being replaced.
Head coach Maresca confirmed earlier this month that James will only play one game a week whilst his comeback is managed to reduce the risk of another injury setback
Filip Jorgensen's availability has been confirmed by Maresca. The 22-year-old was absent from Chelsea's matchday squad against Liverpool after colliding with a team-mate while on international duty with Denmark's U21s, which saw the Blues follow the FA's concussion protocol.
Mudryk is set to start for the Blues after being left out against Liverpool. Maresca explained his reasoning for the Ukraine international's omission.
"That was a technical decision. He is here with us and is available."
Marcus Bettinelli, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer are all unavailable due to not being registered for Maresca's Conference League squad.
First-team starters Levi Colwill, Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, Reece James and Malo Gusto have all been left at home to manage their workloads as Maresca keeps one eye on Sunday's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Panathinaikos
Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Felix, Neto, Nkunku