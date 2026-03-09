PSG vs Chelsea: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday night.

Liam Rosenior's side travel to the French capital for the European tie at the Parc des Princes, as they look to bring an advantage back for the second leg at Stamford Bridge next week.

PSG were required to beat Monaco in the play-off stages to set up a tie with Chelsea, who progressed straight into the Round of 16 following a top-eight finish in the league phase.

Chelsea head into Wednesday night's clash having rested several key players, including Reece James, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer, in the 4-2 win over Wrexham after extra-time in the FA Cup.

Filip Jorgensen will be pushing to return in goal for Chelsea after being given the nod against Aston Villa last week, while Romeo Lavia is nearing full fitness having started against Wrexham.

"We are coming into a period of games where he can be really important for us," said Rosenior post-Wrexham.

"He has to play minutes. We have to get him up to speed. "It’s brilliant for Romeo to get his sixty minutes because we’ve done his rehab in a different way. We have been more patient and built him up in a different way."

Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens are still recovering from their respective injuries and doubtful for the trip to Paris.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League clash between PSG and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of PSG vs Chelsea

Date: Wednesday 11th March 2026

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Parc des Princes, Paris

Competition: Champions League last-16 / 1st leg

How to watch PSG vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2

United States: Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN AppViX

Prediction

PSG 1-2 Chelsea