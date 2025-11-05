Qarabag 2–2 Chelsea: Blues held despite Estevao and Garnacho strikes as Lavia dealt injury blow

Chelsea were forced to settle for a disappointing draw against Qarabag in the Champions League despite goals from Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho.

Despite the Brazilian firing his side ahead in the early stages of the match, the Blues were left frustrated.

Goals from Leandro Andrade and Marko Jankovic saw Chelsea trailing 2-1 at half-time.

Super sub Alejandro Garnacho fired Enzo Maresca's side level, but the Blues were unable to find a winner as they shared the points in Azerbaijan.

The visitors also return to London with a worry in midfield, with Romeo Lavia suffering an injury setback and being forced off in the opening stages.

Chelsea got off to a positive start but were dealt a huge injury blow just moments into the game in Azerbaijan.

Romeo Lavia went down with an injury after just six minutes and could not continue, with Moises Caicedo replacing the Belgian.

Despite the early setback, it was the Blues that took the lead, with Estevao firing his side ahead after just 17 minutes.

Tyrique George did well to find Andrey Santos in the Qarabag box, with the Brazilian finding his national team-mate Estevao.

The winger cut onto his left foot from the right side of the box before firing a low strike past the goalkeeper at his near post.

Chelsea's lead only lasted 12 minutes, with Andrade firing Qarabag back onto level terms on the 29th minute.

Camilo Duran dispossessed Jorrel Hato before firing a shot off the post, which Andrade did well to follow up to pull his side level.

Things went from bad to worse for Hato and his Chelsea team-mates, with the Dutch defender being penalised for a handball just moments later.

A cross struck the 19-year-old's arm from close range and a penalty was awarded for Qarabag before Jankovic rolled the ball past Robert Sanchez to give the hosts the lead.

Half-time saw Maresca make a triple change as Enzo Fernandez, Liam Delap and Garnacho came on to replace Andrey Santos, George and Jamie Gittens.

Despite Qarabag piling on the pressure at the start of the half, substitute Garnacho fired Chelsea back level.

The Argentine attempted to find Delap with a clever pass after a break, but the ball fell back to Garnacho, who managed to drive into the box before firing a left-footed shot low and past Mateusz Kochalski.

Delap's introduction saw Chelsea with a focal point in attack as they looked more confident on the break with their number nine leading the line.

Garnacho came closest to giving the Blues the lead, getting onto a Marc Cucurella header across goal before his scissor kick was denied.

Despite second half domination, Qarabag looked dangerous when hitting the Blues on the break.

However, neither side were able to find a winning goal as the points were shared in Azerbaijan.

The Blues return to London, where there is little time to rest as they prepare to face Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.