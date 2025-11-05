Qarabag vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Champions League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea are aiming to claim a third consecutive victory in the Champions League this term, with the Blues winning two of their three opening league phase matches.

They have met Qarabag twice in the Champions League, both in 2017 when they secured two wins by an aggregate score of 10-0.

12th Sep 2017: Chelsea 6-0 Qarabag

22nd Nov 2017: Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea



"They are a very good team," said Maresca when previewing Qarabag. "They are a very intense team. The way they press, the way they work together as a team, you can see that it's many, many years they work with the same manager. And then, especially at home, they are more intense. And as I said, it will be tough."

The Chelsea head coach added: "I don't think it's about being the favourite one. It's the way we try to deal with all the details of the game.

"Qarabag, I just said, they won two or three games like us in the Premier League. They were also winning the other one and then at the end they lost. It's a very good team. Organised, well-organised. The way they press, the way they are intense. So, it's going to be a tough game."

As expected, Maresca has rung the chances in Baku as they look to manage the squad whilst continuing their positive momentum.

Here are the confirmed teams from Azerbaijan for the European clash between Qarabag and Chelsea.

Qarabag

Starting XI: Kochalski, Silva, Jankovic, Zoubir, Mustafazede, Leandro Andrade, Duran, Kady, Pedro Bicalho, Jafarguliyev, Medina

Bench: Buntic, Mahammadaliyev, Addai, Akhundzade, Bayramov, Cabrayilzada, Chriso, Dani Bolt, A.Huseynov, B.Huseynov, Kashchuk, Mmaee

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Hato, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Lavia, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Gittens, George

Bench: Jorgensen, Merrick, Acheampong, Chalobah, Gusto, Fofana, Caicedo, Buonanotte, Enzo Fernandez, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu