Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea: Fernandez, Jackson, Sancho & Caicedo inspire Blues in Conference League final comeback
Chelsea completed the European set by lifting the UEFA Conference League with victory over Real Betis on Wednesday night.
It was the Spanish side who opened the scoring, with Abde Ezzalzouli's left-footed strike beating Filip Jorgensen in the first half.
The visitors were dominant across the first 45 minutes and could have been out of sight by the time Enzo Maresca got his side in for the break.
Whatever the Italian said at half-time worked, as with the introduction of Reece James, Chelsea began to dominate.
Cole Palmer found his creative spark once again, picking out Enzo Fernandez, who headed the Blues level after an hour. Nicolas Jackson then put his side ahead, getting on to another Palmer cross to head home. Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo sealed the trophy with two late strikes.
The victory sees Chelsea cap their season with silverware, having already qualified for the Champions League next season.
Chelsea got off to the worst possible start, with Ezzalzouli finding it to easy with space in the box to put his side ahead.
Isco was dominating Chelsea's midfield, with the Spaniard being allowed to control the tempo of the game in a free role.
With it looking like despair for the Blues and their travelling fans, who were outnumbered on the night, Maresca got his team in for half-time and made a significant change.
Captain James entered the fray, replacing Malo Gusto after a tough first half for the France international.
James made an immediate impact, hitting a strike from inside the Real Betis box, which deflected wide but looked destined for the top corner.
The Blues finally got level through Fernandez, who showed more brilliant movement in the box before Palmer picked him out. The Argentinian's header found the bottom corner.
Just moments later, Chelsea had completed the comeback and Palmer was at the centre of it all once again.
The England star did brilliantly to spin the Real Betis right back before crossing onto the head of Jackson, who marked his return with a goal to take the lead.
Jackson should have doubled his goal tally towards the end of the game, with substitute Jadon Sancho combining well with the striker.
However, with the pair running in on goal, Jackson's heavy touch allowed goalkeeper Adrian to claim the ball in a guilt-edged miss.
It wasn't over for Sancho though, who got his goal in the end. The winger received the ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall before cutting onto his right foot.
Chelsea's Player of the Season Caicedo sealed the trophy with a fine strike from the edge of the box, finding the bottom corner after picking up a Fernandez pass.