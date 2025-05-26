Real Betis vs Chelsea: Conference League final preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch
It's Real Betis against Chelsea battling it out in the Conference League final on May 28 at Stadion Wroclaw in Poland.
The chance for Chelsea - the Men's side - to lift their first piece of silverware under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital has arrived.
After securing Champions League qualification on Sunday, Enzo Maresca's side have the perfect opportunity to end the season on a positive note.
It's been a straightforward run to the final for Maresca's Blues, whose Conference League campaign started back in August against Servette in the Play-Off round. Since then, they have overcome Gent, Panathinaikos, Noah, Heidenheim, Astana, Shamrock Rovers, Copenhagen, Legia Warsaw and Djurgarden.
Chelsea will have Nicolas Jackson available for the final. He has been suspended for their Premier League fixtures, but will be in contention. Marc Guiy returned to the bench against Nottingham Forest following injury and could feature. Christopher Nkunku has overcome injury and will be keen to make the final matchday squad of the season.
Ahead of the final, Maresca is looking forward to Wednesday's clash and hoping to make it a 'very good' first year in charge of Chelsea.
"We were in four competitions at the beginning of the season," said the 45-year-old. "Today (on Sunday) we finished in the Champions League. If we are able to win on Wednesday, we are out of the FA Cup and Carabao, but I think overall we can say that it has been a very good season. I already said that for me it was a good season, but it can become very good if we are able to get to the Champions League and hopefully we can win on Wednesday."
Here are all of the details ahead of the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea.
Date, time, location of Real Betis vs Chelsea
Date: Wednesday 28th May 2025
Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
Stadium: Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw, Poland
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Real Betis vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1
United States: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA
Prediction
Real Betis 1-3 Chelsea