Real Betis vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League final?
The officials have been confirmed for the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea at Stadion Wroclaw, Poland.
After overcoming the play-off round, league phase, as well as Copenhagen, Legia Warsaw and Djurgarden in the knockout stages, Chelsea have reached the final of the 2024/25 Conference League.
Chelsea have the chance to, once again, complete the European set should they clinch victory over Real Betis on Wednesday night.
Enzo Maresca's side will be in buoyant mood after securing Champions League qualification on Sunday via the Premier League. A 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest saw them end the domestic season on a high and Maresca is looking to make it a 'very good' season with victory in Wroclaw.
"I already said that for me it was a good season, but it can become very good if we are able to get to the Champions League and hopefully we can win on Wednesday," admitted Maresca.
As the Conference League final awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the clash in Poland.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Irfan Peljto (BIH) will take charge of the final between Real Betis and Chelsea.
Assistants
Irfan Peljto will be supported by Senad Ibrišimbegović (BIH) and Davor Beljo (BIH) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Halil Umut Meler (TUR) has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Manuel Pellegrini and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Jérôme Brisard (FRA), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Willy Delajod (FRA).