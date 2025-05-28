Real Betis vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Conference League final
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Real Betis in the Conference League final.
Romeo Lavia is ineligible for selection, having been excluded from the Conference League squad due to load management.
The midfielder will not receive a medal if the Blues are to lift the trophy, while Mykhailo Mudryk is eligible for a medal, having travelled to Poland.
Nicolas Jackson has returned to the starting line-up, having been suspended for Chelsea's remaining Premier League games following a red card against Newcastle.
Cole Palmer is unsurprisingly among the starters also, while Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez make up the rest of the midfield.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stadion Wroclaw for the Conference League final between Real Betis and Chelsea.
Chelsea
Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Bench: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Tosin, Colwill, Acheampong, James, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Sancho, Nkunku, Guiu
Real Betis
Starting XI: Adrian, Sabaly, Bartra, Natan, Rodriguez, Fornals, Isco, Cardoso, Antony, Bakambu, Ezzalzouli
Bench: Vieites, Gonzalez, Perraud, Altimira, Lo Celso, Ruibal, Mendy, J. Rodriguez, Ortiz, Flores, Garcia