Southampton vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face newly-promoted Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night at St Mary's.
Enzo Maresca's side are looking to claim a fourth consecutive win in all competitions after beating Leicester City, 1. FC Heidenheim and Aston Villa in their previous three matches.
Chelsea are keeping pace with the Champions League race, however Maresca insists the Blues cannot be considered title contenders just yet.
"I do not agree with that," Maresca said post-Aston Villa on labelling Chelsea title contenders. "We are not ready to compete with Liverpool, Arsenal and City for many reasons. Because we win today (vs Villa), I am not going to change my idea. We are not ready for that. The good thing is we are improving. Soon, hopefully we can be there."
He added: "It is important to try and play in the way we want to on and off the ball. When we do this and we get three points, we are for sure happy. I think the performance was very good and the way we prepared the game. They are a very difficult team, they are top defensively."
Having seen off fellow promoted side Leicester City just over a week ago, Chelsea will fancy their chances against Russell Martin's Saints side down on the south coast. Southampton have accrued just five points this season, winning just one of their opening 13 league matches.
Ahead of Wednesday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Southampton against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Southampton vs Chelsea
Date: Wednesday 4th December 2024
Kick-off time: 19:30 UK / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT
Stadium: St Mary's Stadium
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Southampton 0-3 Chelsea