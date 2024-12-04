Southampton 1-5 Chelsea: Nkunku, Madueke, Palmer, Disasi and Sancho sink 10-man Saints
Chelsea strolled to a 5-1 victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night at St Mary's Stadium.
Enzo Maresca opted to rotate his side with the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Pedro Neto Levi Colwill and Robert Sanchez all dropping to the bench.
Filip Jorgensen was handed a start in goal while Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix were given a chance to impress, which they took.
Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo were named in defence for the Blues, with both having the opportunity to show that they can be long-term replacements for Wesley Fofana following his latest injury.
Disasi made sure that Maresca has a decision to make, showing his danger from set pieces as he put Chelsea ahead in the opening minutes before Joe Aribo pinned the Blues back.
Goals from Nkunku and Noni Madueke before half-time were added to by a Cole Palmer strike to see Chelsea come away from St Mary's with a comfortable win, as the hosts were reduced to 10-men when Jack Stephens was shown red.
The Blues got off to a perfect start through Axel Disasi, who was partnered by Tosin Adarabioyo in central defence . The defender met an Enzo Fernandez corner to put Chelsea ahead in the seventh minute.
However, the hosts hit back after former Spurs defender Kyle Walker-Peters did brilliantly to find Joo Aribo in the Chelsea box, with the midfielder converting.
Nkunku made it 2-1 on the 17th minute with a clinical finish before Noni Madueke scored a third 10 minutes before half-time, cutting onto his left foot to fire past the Southampton keeper.
Things got even better for Chelsea as they saw the Saints reduced to 10-men as Stephens grabbed a handful of Marc Cucurella's hair before throwing him to the floor, with a VAR check seeing the defender sent off.
Chelsea star Palmer scored the fourth of the match, touching the ball over the line after an Nkunku shot was heading goalbound before he was replaced by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
The route was complete by fellow substitute Jadon Sancho, who grabbed his first Chelsea goal after a VAR check for offside. Malo Gusto picked out the winger, who timed his run perfectly before slotting the ball into Saints' near post.
The win sees Chelsea move into second in the Premier League as Arsenal face Manchester United, with Blues fans chanting 'we've got our Chelsea back' as their side came away with all three points.