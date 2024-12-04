Southampton vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
The team news is in from St Mary's Stadium ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Southampton on Wednesday night.
Enzo Maresca has opted for slight rotation in his Chelsea XI, with a change of goalkeeper as Filip Jorgensen replaces Robert Sanchez.
Malo Gusto also returns to the line-up, with both Tosin and Axel Disasi named in defence following Wesley Fofana's injury in midweek.
Moises Caicedo returns to midfield after playing as an inverted right-back on the weekend, with Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku all coming in alongside Cole Palmer in attack.
With Pedro Neto and Nicolas Jackson both one booking off suspension, they drop to the bench.
Here is the confirmed team news from St Mary's for Southampton against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Southampton
Starting XI: Lumley, Walker-Peters, Bree, Stephens, Wood, Manning, Fernandes, Aribo, Armstrong, Fraser, Archer
Bench: McCarthy, Edwards. Sugawara, Taylor, Cornet, O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Amo-Ameyaw, Brereton Diaz, Kamaldeen
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Disasi, Tosin, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Joao Felix, Nkunku
Bench: Sanchez, Badiashile, Colwill, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia, Neto, Sancho, Jackson