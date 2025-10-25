Chelsea fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against newly promoted Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues got off to the perfect start, with summer signing Alejandro Garnacho netting his first goal for the club, with a smart run ending in a low strike.

However, 15 minutes later, Sunderland hit back as they took advantage of a long throw before Wilson Isidor converted from close range.

The visitors didn't register another shot on target until the end of the second half, but it was Sunderland who left with all three points.

Substitutes Brian Brobbey and Chemsdine Talbi combined well, with the former striking in stoppage time to steal the points.

Alejandro Garnacho put Chelsea ahead in the opening stages. | IMAGO / Sportimage

It was Sunderland who registered the first shot on target after former Chelsea man Bertrand Traore picked out Dan Ballard at the far post, but his header was into the hands of Robert Sanchez.

Depsite the visitor's early pressure, it was Chelsea who were ahead through summer signing Garnacho. The Argentine picked the ball up on the left-hand-side before driving at his defender and firing a low shot to give his side the lead after just four minutes.

Sunderland were back level after 20 minutes, with a long throw proving to be Chelsea's downfall once again. Nordi Mukiele's launch into the Blues' box saw the ball fall to Bertrand Traore, whose shot was turned home by Isidor to pull the visitors level.

Traore was looking dangerous on the right for Sunderland, curling a shot towards the bottom corner which Sanchez was equal too.

An end-to-end first half saw several chances for the Blues as Garnacho came close, getting on to the end of an Enzo Fernandez flick, but his far post strike was denied by Robin Roefs.

Trevoh Chalobah was invited to shoot just before the break, and the central defenders shot was tipped over the bar by Roefs in an impressive first half display for the Dutch goalkeeper.

Wilson Isidor pulled Sunderland level before half-time. | IMAGO / Sportimage

The start of the second half saw Chelsea's indecisiveness in attack cost them a potential goal as Pedro Neto and Garnacho hit Sunderland on the counter-attack. A poor pass from the Portugal international saw Garnacho pick up the ball under pressure and the golden chance to regain the lead vanished.

Josh Acheampong was the highlight of Chelsea's defensive performance, throwing his body on the line on several ocassions - none more so than when Isidor appeared to be in on goal before the Cobham graduate threw his body on the line to stop the attack.

With Chelsea seeking a winner, Estevao was introduced to the game with 60 minutes on the clock and it was nearly instant impact from the Brazilian, who got onto the end of a low Marc Cucurella cross but saw his strike deflected wide.

Enzo Fernandez was the latest Blues player to try his luck, with his first effort coming after a ball from Moises Caicedo was drilled at him, his flick into the hands of Roefs. Then came a long ranged strike, straight into the hands of the goalkeeper before a back-post header from the Argentine ended with the same result.

With the Blues looking the most likely to leave with all three points, it was the visitors who struck in added time.

Substitutes Brobbey and Talbi combinde well, with Talbi's late strike seeing the visitors leave Stamford Bridge with all three points.