Tottenham vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea are aiming to win a fifth consecutive game in all competitions when they travel to north London to face Ange Postecoglou's side, who have been the subject of fan pressure in recent games after a run of three games without victory.
Spurs' last victory came in a 4-0 thrashing of current Premier League champions Manchester City and they will be desperate to return to winning ways with a statement victory over the in-form Blues.
"They are, first of all, have good players and manager," said Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca ahead of the fixture. "It's very clear what they want to do on and off the ball. What kind of problems they have, I don't know. You have to be there to understand. A fantastic team, they beat City 4-0 two weeks ago. Hopefully for us (there will be a lot of goals)."
Chelsea will be expected to claim victory against Spurs, however the hosts will be under pressure to avoid defeat otherwise frustration could be voiced from the stands.
"It's nothing new," added Maresca on Postecoglou getting booed. "It depends on their results and situation. Is it fair or unfair? It's our job."
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Anthony Taylor will take charge of the meeting between Tottenham and Chelsea.
Assistants
Anthony Taylor will be supported by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Lewis Smith has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Ange Postecoglou and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Jarred Gillett, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Mark Scholes.