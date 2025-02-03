Chelsea vs West Ham: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face West Ham in the Premier League.
Chelsea are looking for a response after a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Manchester City last time out.
Maresca’s Blues return to Stamford Bridge on Monday night and host West Ham, who are now managed by former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter.
Potter will be eager to inflict defeat on his return to west London, where he was dismissed in April 2023 after seven months in charge.
"I didn't want to lose my job,” said Potter on his time at Chelsea ahead of Monday’s London derby. “But at the same time I look back now and maybe it's the best thing that happened to me.
"Maybe the next 10-20 years is going to be great because of the experience I've had.
"I just look at it as a learning experience. I've got no bad feelings towards Chelsea, I've still got a lot of good relationships with the people there.
"But I'm just looking forward to the journey I'm on now with West Ham at this great club and getting that connection with the supporters, working with the team and building something that we're really excited about and proud about here."
After increasing criticism, Maresca has made a huge call in goal for Chelsea against the Hammers. Robert Sanchez has been dropped and Filip Jorgensen comes into the side.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and West Ham.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
Bench: Sanchez, Chalobah, Acheampong, Gusto, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Neto, Nkunku, Guiu
West Ham
Starting XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Soucek, Irving, Soler, Bowen, Kudus
Bench: Fabianski, Foderingham, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Casey, Scarles, Orford