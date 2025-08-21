West Ham vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against West Ham at the London Stadium.

It's a second consecutive London derby for Chelsea as they head across the capital to face Graham Potter's Hammers on Friday night.

After a goalless draw against Crystal Palace to begin their 2025/26 campaign, Chelsea will be keen to seal another victory over West Ham when they make the short trip to east London.

Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win over West Ham in their previous visit, including Cole Palmer netting two minutes into the second half to seal the victory.

Palmer and the Chelsea forwards will be hoping to score their first goals of the season when they face West Ham. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Head coach Enzo Maresca will be keen to emulate the winning form and expects an improved display from the Crystal Palace draw.

"For sure with more time we are going to be better and better," previewed the Chelsea boss. "But it is what it is, we need to adapt. I think we showed last week against Palace where until the end we compete, until the end we create chances. And as I said we are going to be better and better day after day."

As Friday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Michael Oliver will take charge of the meeting between West Ham and Chelsea.

Assistants

Michael Oliver will be supported by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Simon Hooper has been named as the Fourth Official for Friday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Graham Potter and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Friday will be Jarred Gillett, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Tim Robinson.