Wolves 1-3 Chelsea: Cole Palmer hat-trick seals fourth straight Premier League win

Cole Palmer's first-half hat-trick helped Chelsea to a 3-1 victory against Wolves in the Premier League.

Liam Rosenior's side kept touch with Manchester United after securing their fourth league win in a row following a rampant first half.

Wolves' commendable fight back in the second half saw them score a consolation, but that's all it proved to be as their chances of survival took another hit.

✅ Brentford

✅ Crystal Palace

✅ West Ham

✅ Wolves



Four Premier League wins in a row under Liam Rosenior! 🌟🔵 pic.twitter.com/6cCNab6th2 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) February 7, 2026

On an extremely wet afternoon at Molineux, Chelsea ran riot in the first half to blow Wolves away as Palmer netted a hat-trick on his 100th start for the club.

His first of the afternoon came after 13 minutes when Joao Pedro was fouled inside the box, which Palmer made no mistake of slotting past Jose Sa to give Chelsea the lead.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Palmer was fuming not long after as Malo Gusto opted to fire from close range, to which Sa made a fantastic stop to ensure the lead wasn't doubled, instead of squaring it to the England international.

But 10 minutes before half-time, Joao Pedro was naively pushed, once again, inside the box by Yerson Mosquera. Palmer stepped up and put his penalty the opposite side of Sa to double the advantage and score his 50th for the club.

Palmer wasn't finished there. Three minutes later, he completed his first-half hat-trick - the first player to score three of them in the competition's history. An excellent move from the Blues, who completed a total of 16 passes prior to the final shot, saw Marc Cucurella pull it back for Palmer, who converted from close range to put the game out of sight before the interval.

13' - ⚽️ Cole Palmer 🔗 Joao Pedro 🅰️

35' - ⚽️ Cole Palmer 🔗 Joao Pedro 🅰️

38' - ⚽️ Cole Palmer 🔗 Marc Cucurella 🅰️



Running riot at Molineux! 💪🔵 pic.twitter.com/7k3HsQMWbY — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) February 7, 2026

Wolves showed more optimism in the second half and they were rewarded in the 55th minute. Chelsea were undone by a set-piece as Tolu Arokodare found the back of the net from close range to reduce the deficit to two.

Chelsea's first change of the game came in the 61st minute when Palmer, who has been seeing his minutes managed, was replaced by Alejandro Garnacho.

Rosenior's side were unable to put the game to bed as Wolves rallied out until the end.

Andrey Santos offered Chelsea a slight scare after being replaced by Jorrel Hato having picked up a knock, which the Blues will hope is not of major concern.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Pedro Neto missed a sitter three minutes from time against his former club. Enzo Fernandez clipped a ball to the back post, but the Portugal international was unable to steer his unmarked header on target.

But the Blues managed to hold out for the victory. The lack of the clean sheet will disappoint the visitors, but a fourth win in a row for Rosenior and Chelsea in the league keeps their strong form going.

The star of the show was Cole Palmer, who will get the plaudits from Saturday's victory, offering Chelsea a huge boost in attack as the business end of the season approaches.