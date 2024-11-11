2025 Club World Cup: When Chelsea will learn opponents as date & time of draw confirmed
Chelsea will learn their 2025 Club World Cup opponents in late 2024 when the draw is made in the United States.
Enzo Maresca's side will travel to the United States next summer for the inaugural 32-team club tournament, which will include teams from each of the six international confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA.
Chelsea could be out in the USA for almost a month. The competition will begin on June 15th 2025, with the final taking place on July 13th 2025 at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.
With all the teams confirmed for the competition, FIFA have now revealed all the details for the draw which will take place in December.
Date, time and location of 2025 Club World Cup draw
Date: Thursday 5th December 2024
Location: Miami, United States
Time: 18:00 UK / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT
How can I watch the 2025 Club World Cup draw?
The draw will be available to watch via FIFA.com, FIFA+ and supporting channels.
Further draw details, including the draw procedures, will be published in due course.
Which teams have qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup?
Al Ahly (EGY)
Wydad (MAR)
ES Tunis (TUN)
Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
Al Hilal (KSA)
Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
Al Ain (UAE)
Ulsan HD FC (KOR)
Chelsea (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG)
Bayern Munich (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Inter Milan (ITA)
Porto (POR)
Benfica (POR)
Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Atletico Madrid (ESP)
FC Salzburg (AUT)
Monterrey (MEX)
Seattle Sounders (USA)
Club Leon (MEX)
Pachuca (MEX)
Auckland City (NZL)
Palmeiras (BRA)
Flamengo (BRA)
Fluminense (BRA)
River Plate (ARG)
Boca Juniors (ARG)
Inter Miami (USA)
Botafogo (BRA)