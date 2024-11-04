Why 'furious' Chelsea are taking Liverpool to court over 'generational talent' transfer
Chelsea will soon learn how much they will receive for the transfer of teenager Rio Ngumoha following his departure to Liverpool.
After strong links in the summer, the 16-year-old confirmed his switch to Merseyside at the beginning of September as he penned his goodbyes to Chelsea.
"Thank you for everything Chelsea academy," wrote Ngumoha on Instagram prior to announcing his Anfield move.
Ngumoha's Chelsea exit is seen as a huge coup for Liverpool given the Blues' academy presence, and the youngster being regarded as one of the country's most promising young attacking talents.
Due to the transfer being at academy level, a five-step review process is conducted before registering any academy player by another club and it must be approved by the Premier League. It usually takes about 25 days to complete.
Why will Chelsea and Liverpool face each other in court?
As part of the process involving the players, in this case Ngumoha,, no financial or in-kind inducements (including contra deals) are allowed to be used to influence any kind of transfer.
As per the FA rules, it states: 'In the event of a player, who is under the age of 24 prior to 30th June 2024, not accepting an offer of re-engagement and subsequently signing on contract or non-contract terms for a new Club in England, the two Clubs must agree a compensation fee. If the player has attained the age of 24 on or before 30th June 2024 and his contract has expired, no compensation fee can be claimed by the former Club. In addition, no compensation is payable if the player moves abroad. However, Training Compensation may be due in accordance with FIFA Regulations (see article).
'If the two Clubs are unable to agree a compensation fee, the fee will be settled by a Tribunal and such decision will be final and binding. Therefore, Clubs are encouraged to agree compensation fees without recourse to the Tribunal process.'
How are Chelsea feeling about Rio Ngumoha's departure?
As reported by the Daily Mail, Chelsea are 'furious' and officials at Stamford Bridge are 'seething' after losing a 'generational talent' to their Premier League rivals.