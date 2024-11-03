Watch: Chelsea legend Eden Hazard's hilarious reaction to Tottenham shirt prank
Eden Hazard was pranked by his barber with a Tottenham shirt and his reaction proved how much he still loves Chelsea.
The 33-year-old, who joined Chelsea in the summer of 2012 and spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, was getting his haircut by Ahmed Alsanawi, owner of A Star Barbers, who is the barber for many high-profile footballers, including Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Reece James.
Hazard's time at Chelsea saw him contribute 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances. He left in 2019 to complete his dream move to Real Madrid, however four years later he confirmed his retirement from professional football in October 2023.
One of the Belgian's most famous goals for Chelsea was against Tottenham Hotspur in May 2016 as he curled a beauty into the top corner to complete the Blues' comeback from 2-0 down to level the game, which ended Spurs' title chances as Leicester City clinched Premier League glory.
Hazard recently got his haircut by Alsanawi and was the subject of a prank, with a Spurs shirt placed on top of the cover. His reaction was superb and typical of a former Chelsea player whose loyalties are firmly in west London.
"Bro! What are you doing man?!" was Hazard's response as he sat there smirking in the chair.
Hazard won the Premier League on two occasions, Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup during his time at Chelsea, as well as being named PFA Men's Players' Player of the Year for 2015.
The end of his career at Real Madrid didn't turn out as hoped, though Hazard has no regrets at the 'calm choice' he ultimately ended up deciding on, which was to retire.
In an interview with L'Avenir, Hazard explained his plan was to always stop playing football when he no longer enjoyed the game.
"I had always said that I would stop as soon as I no longer enjoyed myself on the pitch. I didn't want to go and play somewhere for the money. It was the best solution. I no longer enjoyed training... and I no longer played. The decision was simple."
He added: "I won't say it was difficult, but it wasn't easy. I had already thought about it for a while, so it helped me. I have so many things to do outside of football that I was able to make a calm choice."