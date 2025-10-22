Ajax without key forward for Champions League clash with Chelsea

Ajax will be without veteran winger Steven Berghuis for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea are on a high heading into this game, after three consecutive wins in all competitions, Ajax are in a slump.

The Eredivisie side are without a win in their last three games, having lost twice in this period, including the 4-0 defeat to Marseille in late September.

Ajax have also lost both of their league phase games, to Inter Milan and to Marseille, in the Champions League.

These poor results have put John Heitinga, who was appointed as a head coach at the start of the season, under a lot of pressure.

In addition to that, their winger, Berghuis, is also missing from their 23-man squad that has travelled to London, likely due to a groin injury.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Berghuis is among their top performers this season, having provided one goal and two assists in the Eredivisie.

Oliver Edvardsen is expected to start on the right flank in Berghuis' absence.

Left-back Owen Wijndal, who missed the last three games for Ajax due to a muscle injury, is in the squad and could make his return against Chelsea.

Ajax have not scored in the Champions League so far, but former Manchester United forward Wout Weghorst is currently leading their goalscoring charts in the Eredivisie and is expected to start up front against Chelsea.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be without Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer, Liam Delap, and Joao Pedro.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Joao Pedro is serving a suspension, while the other three are nursing injuries.

There is also a question mark over Enzo Fernandez's availability.

The Argentina international missed Chelsea's win over Nottingham Forest last weekend through a minor injury, but head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed that the midfielder has returned to training and could be in contention to play.