Alejandro Garnacho shares conversation with Enzo Maresca about his Chelsea minutes

Alejandro Garnacho has shared the defensive responsibility required of him by head coach Enzo Maresca in order to get minutes at Chelsea.

Garnacho is currently still trying to establish himself as a regular starter in the left winger role at Chelsea since joining the club in the summer.

He has shared minutes on the left flank with Jamie Gittens, who also joined Chelsea this summer, and on a few occasions, Pedro Neto.

The 21-year-old admitted that Maresca has already made it clear that he wants his wingers to contribute to the team defensively.

"Today in modern football, defending is an important part because every team you face is strong, and you have to defend with everyone," the Argentina international said on Monday.

"I know I have to defend if I want to play, he (Maresca) told me like this.

"So, I just try to do the work he asked.

"With the ball, he asked me to just go, and if I lose the ball, it's just try to recover.

"I have to help the team with the defensive part of football."

"I spoke with him (before the summer transfer), and he explained to me a little bit of everything," Garnacho added about Maresca.

"Now working together, I think we're doing well. We're going to improve with time; it's just (been) three months.

"He trusts me; it's the most important. We have the confidence, and we're going to improve."

Garnacho has made five tackles in the middle and attacking thirds of the pitch in the Premier League this season, the joint-second-highest alongside Pedro Neto and behind only Joao Pedro among Chelsea attackers.

It is safe to say that he has done quite well in helping the team defend from the front.

That said, Gittens has so far outperformed him in terms of output. Garnacho has had two goals and assists, while Gittens has provided one goal and five assists.

The competition between these two young wingers would only benefit Chelsea. Still, if Garnacho is to cement his spot as the first choice, he will have to increase his goal contributions.