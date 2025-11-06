Alejandro Garnacho shows winner mentality with his comment after Qarabag draw

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho could not hide his disappointment despite scoring in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Qarabag on Wednesday.

After taking an early lead through Estevao, Chelsea were down 2-1 at half-time after conceding two goals in quick succession in the first half.

The visitors found the equaliser thanks to substitute Garnacho's strike. Chelsea made a push in search of a winner late in the game, but to no avail.

Despite the goalscoring performance, Garnacho made it clear that the result was unacceptable.

"I scored to (level the score) but we needed to score another one, obviously, so it means nothing," the Argentina international told Chelsea's in-house media team after the game.

"It was a good finish. As I said, I try to help the team, a goal, an assist, or just hard work.

"I scored a goal, but it means nothing, because we needed to win the game.

"I think we deserved to win, we created a lot of chances, but we are not happy.

"We are Chelsea and we have to try to win every game. We dropped points here, so it's bad for everyone."

Alejandro Garnacho is the first player to score for two different English clubs in the UEFA Champions League while aged 21 or younger. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vd5kTeBQSr — Squawka (@Squawka) November 5, 2025

To be fair, Garnacho is being too harsh with himself, since his goal was the difference between collecting one point and heading back to London empty-handed.

That said, perhaps he just sets a high standard for himself and the team and refuses to make excuses.

"It's not easy when you have to fly a long trip," the winger added.

"But it's like this, you have to do it, it's no excuse."

Garnacho has now scored twice in the last three games, having previously scored his first goal for Chelsea in the defeat to Sunderland a couple of weeks ago.

It can only be a positive that Chelsea wingers, such as Garnacho, Estevao, and Jamie Gittens, have started to score more and more goals.

Chelsea do not have any particular primary goalscorer this season, with Estevao, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez currently leading the charts for the club with four goals each across all competitions.