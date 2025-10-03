Alisson, Chiesa, Ekitike: Chelsea learn Liverpool team news as Arne Slot confirms starting goalkeeper

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has ruled goalkeeper Alisson out of Saturday's trip to Chelsea, with two other players doubtful.

As previously reported, Liverpool suffered a couple of injury blows during Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

Both Alisson and Hugo Ekitike had to be substituted off for fitness-related problems in the second half.

The former's injury looked way more serious, though, so it is hardly a surprise that the goalkeeper will not make Liverpool's travelling squad to West London.

"Alisson is not part of the squad tomorrow and he won't travel to Brazil for the national team," Slot said in Friday's press conference.

IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

"Hugo is going to train again today, let's see where he is. The same can be said for Frederico (Chiesa).

"We have to wait and see after the session where exactly they are."

Alisson's confirmed absence means Giorgi Mamardashvili, who joined from Valencia this summer, is set to start against Chelsea.

"I think we've seen against Southampton how well he's adjusted," added Slot on Mamardashvili. "We knew we were bringing in a very good goalkeeper.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

"When he plays his first game that's a way of seeing he's adjusted really well to our club. It's not a surprise because he's a quality goalkeeper. Now he can do what we've had to do so many times in the past replacing Alisson, like we've done so many times before."

Meanwhile, Liverpool's record signing Alexander Isak is expected to lead the line, having played less than 30 minutes in mid-week.

That said, Ekitike is still the leading goalscorer for Liverpool, so even if only as an option on the bench, his being available would pose problems for Chelsea.

Chiesa, on the other hand, missed the Champions League match entirely, having not travelled for what Slot described as a "little niggle".

The Italy international is not exactly a regular starter for Liverpool, though, with all five of his appearances in the Premier League being from the bench.