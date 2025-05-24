Andrey Santos' Chelsea future confirmed as Todd Boehly makes clear Club World Cup statement
Chelsea are set to welcome back many loanees this summer ahead of their Club World Cup campaign, including midfielder Andrey Santos.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea squad will fly out to the United States next month for the Club World Cup, where they could earn up to £100m should they go all the way and win the tournament.
With a short turnaround from the end of their domestic and European campaign, Chelsea will need depth and quality to ensure injuries and fitness problems are avoided.
Andrey Santos is one player who has been earmarked to return to Chelsea next season following his successful loan spell with RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Having captained the side, he scored 11 goals and contributed five assists in 34 appearances for the French club in 2024-25.
The 21-year-old penned an emotional farewell on Instagram earlier this week. He wrote: "It's hard to begin this text without being moved. Today, I say goodbye with my head held high, to a club that I fell in love with inexplicably, and for which I gave everything from start to finish.
"From my very first day here, I've always been made to feel very welcome by everyone, from the players/staff to the fans and supporters of Strasbourg.
"I had the privilege of being captain, and here I had my first full season in Europe, and with many goals
Here was born the greatest love of my life, the greatest gift that God has given me, who is my son, here my family and I were very happy and we will be eternally grateful for all the love and affection of you all.
"I'd like to thank everyone for every moment we spent together. I will miss all the matches at the Stade de la Meinau. But I'll always carry you in my heart and I'll never forget you, because one day I'll be back."
Santos' performances, unsurprisingly, have attracted attention from across Europe. However, Chelsea have no plans to let the Brazilian depart.
He was name-checked by co-owner Todd Boehly at the Qatar Economic Forum ahead of the Club World Cup after the American was asked about Chelsea's summer transfer plans.
"We're going to the Club World Cup, so we are laser focused on the Club World Cup," said Boehly. "We have some players that are joining us that weren't on the team, (like) Andrey Santos. We're really excited about him and what he can add to the squad."
Santos will bolster Chelsea's midfield which already includes the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Enzo Fernandez. Another exciting prospect and selection headache for Maresca to deal with in the coming months and seasons.