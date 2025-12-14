Andrey Santos wants to follow in the footsteps of Marc Cucurella and Reece James in creating a welcoming environment for young players at Chelsea.

Chelsea currently have the youngest squad in the Premier League this season, with an average age of 23.3, according to Transfermarkt.

There are plenty of young players who have just arrived at the club, such as Estevao and Jorrel Hato, and there will be more to come, given the club's recruitment policy.

Santos was in this position back in 2023, when he joined Chelsea as an 18-year-old from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama.

He is very thankful that some players, especially James and Cucurella, helped him during the adaptation period.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"We are like a family, you know?" the Brazil international said about the team for a piece in Chelsea's matchday programme.

"So we have to help each other, like Reece did with me, and like Cucu did. I think this is important because when you get on the pitch, it’s much better for us.

"I arrived here at 18 years old. So still young, with another language, another culture, another club. But since I arrived here, people have helped me a lot.

"Reece is fantastic. He’s the captain, he helps everyone, and I think this is important for the younger players that arrive here."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Santos is now 21 years old, and while he is still young, he has had plenty of experience at the top level, having spent some time on loan at Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg before being fully integrated into the first team at Chelsea this season.

He also speaks Portuguese, French, and English, so he can prove to be an asset to the club both on and off the pitch.