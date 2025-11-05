Andrey Santos reveals his natural Chelsea position & praises 'incredible' Moises Caicedo

Andrey Santos has spoken very highly of Chelsea teammate Moises Caicedo after answering questions about his best position.

For a midfielder, Caicedo is arguably one of the best role models you can learn from in terms of defensive positioning and the ability to win the ball.

After 10 Premier League games, the Ecuador international has made the most interceptions (25) and fourth most tackles (31) in the competition.

In addition to that, he is still leading the goalscoring charts at Chelsea in the league alongside Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro with three goals each.

According to Santos, Caicedo has also shown leadership qualities off the pitch, having given him motivation since day one.

He can easily slot in as a defensive midfielder, a centre-midfielder, or even as an attacking midfielder, the role he played in the first half against Nottingham Forest in October.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"I'm so happy to play with Moi," the Brazil international said during his press conference on Tuesday.

"For me, Moi is incredible.

"Since I arrived here, he's always told me to keep training hard, keep improving, and I did, so I'm happy to see Moi improve, improve, and improve (too).

"He's amazing, I'm so happy to train and play with him."

IMAGO / Action Plus

"It's a hard question," Santos added when asked whether he is a number six like Caicedo or a number eight like Fernandez.

"When I was young, I always played like a number six, but here in the Premier League, it's a little bit different.

"But I can play in both positions, six or eight, the most important thing is to help Chelsea, the coach, and my teammates.

"If the coach wants me to play as a number six, I'll do my best, and if he wants me to play as a number eight, I'll do my best, too."

Having a versatile midfielder like Santos has proved handy for Chelsea on numerous occasions.