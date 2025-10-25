Argentina's international break plans offer Chelsea welcome Enzo Fernandez boost

The Argentine FA have announced their plans for the November international break, and it is good news for Chelsea and midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

In fairness, Chelsea have not had much trouble dealing with Fernandez's international duty since the start of the season.

The friendly match against Venezuela in the USA this month was the only match Fernandez has been involved in for the national team since mid-June.

The 24-year-old received a red card in Argentina's last World Cup qualifier match against Colombia on June 11, and as a result, was suspended for one match and missed out on the September international break entirely.

🎙️ Enzo Fernández: "La vara está muy alta. Lo que conseguimos ya quedó en el pasado y debemos seguir compitiendo". pic.twitter.com/im3jcRnjD2 — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) October 11, 2025

He was called up to the Argentina squad in October for their tour in the USA, but after the first friendly match against Venezuela, he picked up a minor knee injury and withdrew before the game against Puerto Rico.

Fernandez's relatively relaxed international schedule has allowed him to be involved in 11 of the 12 games Chelsea have played this season across all competitions.

After AFA's recent announcement, this may continue to be the case for a while.

AFA confirmed that the Argentina national team will travel to Spain for a training camp and only play one friendly match against Angola on November 14.

The match will take place in Luanda, Angola's capital, so there will still be some more travelling involved for Fernandez if he gets called up.

"After the match, the delegation will return to Europe to continue their work until 18 November, when the FIFA international break ends," the official statement from AFA reads.

After the November international break, Chelsea are scheduled to travel to Burnley on Saturday, November 22, before hosting Barcelona the following Tuesday at Stamford Bridge for a Champions League clash.