Arne Slot confirms Liverpool could be without two key players for Chelsea trip

Arne Slot admitted that Liverpool could be without two important players for Saturday's trip to Chelsea after a costly defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Not only did Liverpool suffer a consecutive defeat, but the Champions League match against Galatasaray also gave Slot a couple of injury headaches for the weekend's visit to Stamford Bridge.

First, it is Alisson's injury situation.

The 32-year-old had to be replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili in the 56th minute after making a save from a Victor Osimhen chance.

According to Slot, the goalkeeper is almost certainly out of contention against Chelsea.

"It’s never positive if you go off like this," Slot told Prime Sport when speaking about Alisson's injury after the game.

"You can be sure he is not playing Saturday."

The Brazilian goalkeeper was not the only Liverpool player to be substituted off for fitness problems, however.

Hugo Ekitike also came off in the second half, although, unlike Alisson, Slot was not as certain about the striker's possible absence against Chelsea.

"Hugo felt something when he had to reach for the ball when we were trying to force something," the Dutch explained.

"After the game, players feel ‘Ah it is not too bad’ but it is different when you have to make a sprint. Let’s see how he is for the weekend."

Chelsea, of course, are not in a better situation.

Head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed Andrey Santos' injury setback after Tuesday's win over Benfica.

Santos joins an already extensive list of injured players at Chelsea, including Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap.

Bear in mind that Trevoh Chalobah is also out for Liverpool due to suspension after his red card in last weekend's defeat to Brighton.