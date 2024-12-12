Why Chelsea are kicking off at 3.30pm in UK vs Astana in Conference League
Chelsea return to Conference League action on Thursday, but are kicking off at an unusual time as they face Kazakhstan side Astana.
Enzo Maresca's side sit top of the Conference League during the league phase of the tournament, having won all their matches so far.
With victories over Gent, Panathinaikos, Noah and Heidenheim, the Blues are on their way to the next round of the competition without breaking a sweat.
Maresca has opted to rotate his side for each game, with Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia not even registered for the European competition.
The head coach is once again expected to make several changes, admitting that those playing on Thursday are unlikely to feature against Brentford on Sunday.
As a youthful Chelsea side prepare to face Astana, fans are all asking the same question - why is the match kicking off so early?
The game in Kazakhstan is scheduled to kick-off at 3.30pm UK time as many supporters may be unable to catch the match due to work, school and other commitments.
European early kick-offs usually take place at 5.45pm in the UK, but there is an exception when Astana play on home territory.
Both sides will be facing off at 3.30pm UK time due to the five-hour time difference in Kazakhstan, meaning that it will be 8.30pm for the sides.
Speaking ahead of the clash, Maresca has opened up on the difficulties of having to travel so far in the middle of a packed festive fixture schedule as he said: "Eight hours (one way) is not a normal time (to travel) for a game, but we have to go there, we have to play and we want to try to do our best, thinking also about the next game.
"The ones that are not involved tomorrow, first of all, they're going to be training, and they have to train well. You never know whether we might need one of the guys who play tomorrow on Sunday. Ideally, we prefer not.
"We are going to land at 6am on Friday and it's not normal for one of them, if they land at 6am on Friday, to play again on Sunday. But if we need (them to), they are going to make the effort."
Chelsea will be hoping for a routine victory on Thursday before flying back to prepare for the match against Brentford on the weekend, with Maresca choosing to leave several of his first team stars at home during the week.