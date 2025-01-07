Aubameyang reveals 'very strange' dressing room moment before Tuchel's Chelsea sacking
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea departure came as a surprise to many when the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership decided to part ways with the Champions League-winning head coach.
Following a 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb on September 6th 2022, Tuchel's 100th in charge of Chelsea, the decision was made less than 24 hours later to part company with the German.
'Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel,' a club statement read.
'On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.
'As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.'
Tuchel's incredibly successful tenure ended on a losing note after an extremely challenging year for the club following the sanctions placed on Chelsea under previous owner Roman Abramovich.
It marked the end for Tuchel, who is now the head coach of the England national team, in west London, however it appeared the writing was on the wall immediately after the final whistle in Croatia.
Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had arrived just days prior to Tuchel's departure at the end of the summer transfer window from FC Barcelona on a two-year contract, a move heavily influenced due to the pair's previous working relationship at Borussia Dortmund.
Aubameyang has revealed 'something was wrong' with Tuchel compared to his usual self in the dressing room in Zagreb, a potential indication that it was the end of his time and final match in charge of the Blues.
“I remember that day because I didn’t recognise him," Aubameyang told The Athletic on Tuchel. "It was not the guy I knew a few years ago. We had a close relationship. He was the only guy who really understood me in Dortmund. At Chelsea, it was like something was wrong. I felt he was not enjoying his time.
“We lost (1-0) and he was p**sed off. Usually, he would go crazy but he came to the dressing room and then left. I was like, ‘This is not the guy I know. Very strange’. The next day, he was sacked.”