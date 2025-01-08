Aubameyang names four Chelsea players who were 'laughing every day' at 'dressing room mess'
Former Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed which four of his team-mates were 'laughing' at the 'dressing room mess' at Stamford Bridge during his time at the club.
The former Arsenal star joined Chelsea from Barcelona at the request of Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked just days after.
With Graham Potter replacing Tuchel, Aubameyang saw his game time at Stamford Bridge limited before Potter was dismissed and replaced by Frank Lampard.
By the time of Lampard's arrival, Aubameyang was out of favour at Chelsea and his future looked set in stone before he completed a move to Marseille in the following transfer window.
During Aubameyang's time at the club, Chelsea came under criticism for their recruitment strategy as Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital transformed the squad with a huge number of incomings.
Speaking to The Athletic, Aubameyang has opened up on an uncertain time at Chelsea as he revealed that several of his team-mates were laughing during the 'dressing room mess'.
“They did a mess,” he said. “It didn’t even look like a football dressing room, it was more like rugby. Hakim Ziyech, Denis Zakaria, Kalidou Koulibaly, Romelu Lukaku… It was good I wasn’t alone. We were laughing every day, so it was OK.”
The forward continued to open up on Tuchel's dismissal, admitting that he could tell that something was wrong from the moment he joined Chelsea.
“I remember that day because I didn’t recognise him (Tuchel)," he began when talking about his time at Chelsea. "It was not the guy I knew a few years ago.
"We had a close relationship. He was the only guy who really understood me in Dortmund. At Chelsea, it was like something was wrong. I felt he was not enjoying his time.
“We lost (1-0) and he was p**sed off. Usually, he would go crazy but he came to the dressing room and then left. I was like, ‘This is not the guy I know. Very strange’. The next day, he was sacked.”
Aubameyang and Tuchel have since moved on, with the former Arsenal star proving his worth in Ligue 1 with Marseille before joining Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.
Tuchel, on the other hand, was appointed by Bayern Munich before getting the England job, which he started in January.