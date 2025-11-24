Barcelona without star midfielder for Chelsea trip but Rashford could make his return

Barcelona have confirmed that Marcus Rashford has returned to training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Chelsea, but reports in Spain suggest they are likely to be without their ace midfielder for the trip.

Both Chelsea and Barcelona should be full of confidence ahead of the match at Stamford Bridge, especially the latter, who had an incredible 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

The morning after their big win, Barcelona held their usual post-match recovery session, and as stated by the club's official website, Rashford was present.

The England international missed the previous two training sessions and the win over Athletic Bilbao due to a fever.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona plan to include Rashford in their travelling squad to London.

IMAGO / Photo Players Images

Alejandro Balde made the starting line-up at the weekend and received a blow to the neck during the first half. He continued playing until the break before being replaced.

Sport mentions that the left-back felt dizzy after returning to the dressing room, hence the substitution.

He reportedly trained normally on Sunday, and if Hansi Flick deems it safe, he will likely travel to London, too.

Pedri, on the other hand, is expected to be the only player to be left behind in Barcelona.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The midfielder has yet to fully recover from a hamstring injury, but Sport claims that Barcelona do not want to take risks despite the importance of the match.

Frankie de Jong, who served his suspension on Saturday, will also be available against Chelsea.

While for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has already ruled Cole Palmer out of this game due to a fractured toe.