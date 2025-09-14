Brentford 2-2 Chelsea: Reaction from Maresca, James & Caicedo as 'two points dropped'

Chelsea were denied victory against Brentford after conceding a stoppage time goal to Fábio Carvalho.

Enzo Maresca's side continued their unbeaten start to the new season following a 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday evening, taking their points tally to eight from a possible 12.

Chelsea were punished for a sluggish first half 10 minutes before half-time when Kevin Schade slotted past Robert Sanchez to give the hosts the lead following an aerial ball from Jordan Henderson in behind the Blues' defence.

A triple change was made at the interval, including Cole Palmer who had been absent with a groin problem, and it was the England international who drew Chelsea level as the ball fell to the 23-year-old inside the box and he made no mistake to coolly slot into the back of the net.

Chelsea thought they had claimed all three points five minutes from time when debutant Alejandro Garnacho's low cross fell to Moises Caicedo on the edge of the box, and the Ecuadorian thumped a strike to put the visitors ahead.

Back with a bang: Moises Caicedo firing Chelsea into the lead against Brentford. | IMAGO / Action Plus

But Maresca's Blues were unable to see the west London derby through as a long throw in stoppage time caught Chelsea out. It made its way to the back post and Carvalho was there to slot home to ensure the points were shared.

A frustrating end for Chelsea, who now prepare for their trip to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Maresca, Reece James and Caicedo all reflected on Saturday's draw, with disappointment the overriding feeling from the Chelsea camp.

Enzo Maresca

He told Sky Sports: "We knew that it was a tough game. The first half we struggled to find solutions, the space because they were defending very good. I think second half we were much better. It's a shame because we concede in 93-94 minutes and we could manage better that moment."

Maresca added: "You have to be able to avoid transitions and set pieces - they scored from transitions and set pieces. It's something we deal quite well with during the game but in the end we concede and it's a shame."

Palmer's return and goal for Chelsea was a pleasing sight for Maresca and the Blues. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Reece James

"It’s disappointing not to win," the Chelsea captain told the club's in-house media. "We came here to win and we found ourselves a goal down, and we adapted the way we played and got ourselves back into the game. They are a strong team, and they punished us.

"We’re not happy with drawing, but we’ll keep fighting. We’ll have to accept the result and move forward."

James concluded: "We came to win, and we dropped points today. We are disappointed but the game is done now. It’s time to focus on the next game."

Moises Caicedo

"I'm happy because I just want to help the team but we are disappointed with the result," Caicedo told Sky Sports.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

"Brentford played their football, using long throws into the box and it's difficult sometimes. We tried to do our best but this sometimes happens.

"It was hard to fight back into the game but the reaction of the team was good. We are happy with the fight back but not the result."