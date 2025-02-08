Brighton vs Chelsea: Extra-time & penalties protocol explained as VAR decision made for FA Cup tie
All of the protocols for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday have been revealed.
Chelsea travel to the south coast to face Brighton in the first of two matches in the space of six days. First up is the FA Cup tie on Saturday night, before the Premier League clash on Friday 14th February, again at the Amex Stadium.
The winner of Saturday's tie will progress into the fifth round, with Chelsea yet to win the competition since their triumph under Antonio Conte in 2018.
Meanwhile, Fabian Hurzeler will be keen to put Brighton's 7-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest firmly behind them after an embarrassing afternoon at the City Ground last weekend.
"We analysed the game," said Hurzeler. "We were honest with each other. We had a lot of individual talks. In these moments, I think it's important to analyse and find the right solutions so that you don't overreact. We still think we are on a good path and one game shouldn't define our season or our whole team."
With Premier League protocol slightly different to the FA Cup, here is all of the information you need ahead of the FA Cup tie regarding extra time, penalties and whether VAR is in operation.
Extra-time and penalties
Brighton and Chelsea's FA Cup tie will go to extra time should the score be level after 90 minutes. If the tie is still level after extra time, penalties will decide who will progress into the fifth round.
VAR
VAR will not be in use for Saturday's tie. The Football Association (FA) confirmed it will only be used in the latter rounds, with VAR only in operation from the Fifth Round onwards
In a statement in December 2024, the FA confirmed: 'Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards.
'It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds.
'VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.
'This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.'