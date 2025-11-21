Burnley boss Scott Parker praises 'outstanding' Chelsea figure ahead of Premier League clash

Burnley head coach Scott Parker was full of praise for "outstanding" Enzo Maresca and his Chelsea side ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash.

Chelsea will be back in Premier League action this weekend with an early kick-off against Burnley.

The Blues will be eager to secure a win and put some pressure on the two teams ahead of them on the table: Arsenal and Manchester City.

On the other hand, Burnley, who are currently just outside the bottom three, are likely to put up a fight even for a point.

Speaking ahead of the game, Burnley boss Parker is clearly aware of the quality of the squad that Maresca has at his disposal.

"Top team," Parker said when asked about Chelsea in Thursday's press conference.

"I see them as a top team that have got world-class football players and an outstanding coach.

"It's a tough game for us this weekend, which we understand, but yeah, I see them as being in and around it this year for sure.

"A very, very good team that structure their team in the way they play with huge quality that can make a difference.

"But whether it was Chelsea or whoever it will be, we're going to get a result out of it, and it will be a massive lift (to win), of course it will.

"That's the aim this weekend as well."

Parker also confirmed that Armando Broja, who joined Burnley from Chelsea this summer, is in contention to play against his former club.

The striker appeared to sustain an injury during Albania's defeat to England earlier this week, but has shown positive signs in training.

Meanwhile, Maresca will have to make some important team decisions ahead of the trip.

It seems unlikely that he would field his strongest side against Burnley, given the number of players that were on international duty and with Tuesday's Champions League clash with Barcelona in mind.

He would have to find the right balance between resting key players for the Barcelona and Arsenal matches next week but a strong enough team to secure a win at Turf Moor.