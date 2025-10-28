Caicedo, Fernandez, Joao Pedro: Maresca drops triple Chelsea hint over selection vs Wolves

Enzo Maresca has confirmed his plan to rotate his Chelsea side for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie with Wolves.

Maresca rotated his Chelsea team quite heavily both against Ajax and Sunderland last week, with different results.

Against Ajax, Romeo Lavia was the only starter to keep his spot from the win over Nottingham Forest, and, similarly, against Sunderland, it was Moises Caicedo who was the only player to start twice last week.

It was practically two different starting 11s, and according to Maresca, it was out of necessity.

"The reason why we need to rotate, we need to protect players, is because if we go with the same 11, we're going to struggle during the season," said the Italian during Tuesday's press conference.

"So we need to rotate, and probably we're going to make some changes. I don't know how many, but we're going to make some changes.

"I don't know yet. For sure, we're going to make some changes. I don't know now if nine, 10, like we did between Forest and Ajax.

"But for sure, we're going to make changes again because we need to do that."

Maresca also hinted at the three players he might want to rest the most, given their high workload.

"Yeah, probably they are players that need to be protected for many reasons," Maresca said about Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Joao Pedro.

"So, probably tomorrow we'll see. But yeah, Enzo, Moises, Joao, they are all players that, for different reasons, we need to protect them."

Romeo Lavia, Andrey Santos, and Malo Gusto started in midfield in the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, so Maresca could opt for this combination again at Wolves.

In terms of Joao Pedro's possible replacements, Liam Delap is confirmed to be back in the team, with Marc Guiu and Tyrique George being alternative choices.