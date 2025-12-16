Caicedo's return, Cucurella suspension: Maresca confirms Chelsea team news for Cardiff trip

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed Cole Palmer's absence and Moises Caicedo's likely return for the Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Palmer made his third appearance for Chelsea since returning from his injury spell and played an important role in the 2-0 win over Everton last Saturday with a goalscoring performance.

The England international was taken off just before the hour mark, so it is clear that he is yet to be 100 per cent fit.

Having previously missed the mid-week fixture against Atalanta, Maresca has now ruled the midfielder out of the Carabao Cup trip to Cardiff.

"I’ve already said many times in plenty of press conferences that we have a number of players that need to be protected," the Italian said on Monday when asked about Palmer.

"The target is to protect them and manage them. Cole is one of the players who deserves to be protected right now.

"In this moment, he’s not available to play two games in three days. So he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game, but should be fine for the weekend."

In addition to Palmer, Chelsea will also be without Marc Cucurella, who will serve a one-match suspension after accumulating two yellow cards in the competition.

The Spaniard's absence will make space for Jorrel Hato's possible first appearance for Chelsea since his disastrous display in the draw with Qarabag in early November.

On a more positive note, Moises Caicedo is in contention to play after serving his three-match suspension and could make the starting line-up.

"He’s available, he can play, he’s back finally," Maresca said about Caicedo's return.

"If we decide to use him, he is going to play."

Maresca is expected to rotate the team heavily against Cardiff, with the likes of Reece James, Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez, and a few others involved in the last five games.

The Chelsea head coach is expected to make 10, or even 11 team changes in the starting line-up.