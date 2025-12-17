Carabao Cup draw: Chelsea learn semi-final opponents after Cardiff City victory

Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Enzo Maresca's side have been rewarded with a semi-final tie against Arsenal or Crystal Palace after overcoming Cardiff City in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will play next Tuesday due to European commitments, which will see Chelsea learn their confirmed opponent just before Christmas.

A brace from Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto's goal see Chelsea two games from the Wembley final,

"I'm just happy, as you said, we're going to play another (the third) semi-final in 18 months, and I think it's what the fans deserve," head coach Enzo Maresca admitted post-match.

It edges Chelsea closer to the opportunity of clinching their first piece of domestic silverware since Maresca's appointment.

On Chelsea's progression, Neto added: "It's really important. The manager said in the last 18 months this is the third semi-final we had, so we are really happy with that. We got the win, so we are already looking for the next game."

Garnacho (centre) celebrating with Chelsea defender Malo Gusto against Cardiff. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

First leg ties are scheduled to be played week commencing January 12th 2026, with the second leg ties scheduled for the week commencing February 2nd.

It will see Chelsea play at home first in between their fixtures against Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup and Brentford in the Premier League, with the second leg away from home coming between West Ham and Wolves in the Premier League.

In full: Confirmed Carabao Cup semi-final ties

Chelsea vs Arsenal or Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Manchester City