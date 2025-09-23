Carabao Cup fourth round draw: How to watch, Chelsea's ball number, potential opponents

Chelsea will discover their Carabao Cup fate when the fourth round draw takes place on Wednesday evening.

Enzo Maresca's side suffered a scare on Tuesday as Chelsea came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over League One side Lincoln City.

A dismal first half was corrected swiftly in the second half as two quick-fire goals in the opening five minutes from Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte proved enough to seal the Blues' progression.

Now they head into the fourth round, where they were knocked out last season by Newcastle United, so Maresca's Blues will be keen to improve this year.

Facundo Buonanotte celebrating his first goal for Chelsea. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

The Chelsea head coach believes his team will be better prepared in the fourth round should they face a side below the Premier League.

Maresca reflected: "Sometimes it's about desire, but it's about experience. Jamie Gittens never played in this kinds of games, Jorrel the same. It's more about desire and we struggled in the first-half. If the next game in Carabao is against a League One or Two team away, for sure tonight's experience will be good."

Fourth round ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing October 27.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth round draw.

What is Chelsea's ball number in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

Chelsea are ball number 8.

Who could Chelsea face in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

1. Grimsby Town

2. Brentford

3. Crystal Palace

4. Swansea City

5. Brighton

6. Cardiff City

7. Fulham

8. Chelsea

9. Wycombe Wanderers

10. Wolves

11. Wrexham

12. Liverpool or Southampton

13. Huddersfield Town or Manchester City

14. Tottenham or Doncaster Rovers

15. Newcastle United or Bradford City

16. Port Vale or Arsenal

How can I watch the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The draw on Wednesday (September 24) will be available to watch live on Sky Sports from around 10pm (UK) following the conclusion of Port Vale against Arsenal, which gets underway at 8pm (UK).