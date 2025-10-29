Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea handed Cardiff City tie

Chelsea have discovered who they will face in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Enzo Maresca's side have been rewarded with a tie against Cardiff City after knocking out Wolves in the fourth round on Wednesday night in a seven-goal thriller, which saw Liam Delap sent off on his return from injury.

It looked set to be a comfortable evening for the Blues at Molineux, but Wolves put on a fight in the second half and pushed Chelsea until the very end.

"We lost the balance of the game before the change," reflected Maresca post-match. "So it's complicated for the ones that come on, it's too hard to adjust that. But first-half, 0-3, again the game was completely under control.

"Then we conceded the first goal and then we panicked a little bit. But it's part of the journey of this team, this squad, that needs to grow, to make experience to get better and better."

A far from straightforward evening at Molineux.



Most importantly, #Chelsea are into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, courtesy of goals from Andrey Santos, Tyrique George, Estevao and Jamie Gittens. pic.twitter.com/Ak6YRpRXMA — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) October 29, 2025

Chelsea have improved on their fourth round exit last season after getting knocked out to eventual winners Newcastle United.

Ties are scheduled to take place in the week commencing December 15, which will see Chelsea face the League One side, who knocked out Wrexham, in between their Premier League clashes against Everton and Newcastle United.

In full: Confirmed Carabao Cup quarter-final ties

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Cardiff City vs Chelsea

Manchester City vs Brentford

Newcastle United vs Fulham