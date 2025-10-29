Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: How to watch, Chelsea's ball number, potential opponents

Chelsea will discover their Carabao Cup fate when the quarter-final draw takes place on Wednesday evening should they progress.

Enzo Maresca's side are yet to confirm their spot in the last eight, with their fourth round clash taking place prior to the draw on Wednesday, with Chelsea travelling to Molineux to face fellow Premier League side Wolves.

Chelsea will be keen to overcome their recent record in the Carabao Cup - being eliminated from five of their last seven fourth round League Cup ties against fellow Premier League opposition.

They have a strong chance of progressing and getting closer to March's final at Wembley, with Wolves struggling and without a league win this season.

Maresca will be keen to claim domestic glory after winning two trophies - Conference League and Club World Cup - in his first season at Chelsea. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"It's three games away from the final," Maresca said ahead of facing Wolves. "So we need to have the desire to play for that. As we said many times, we need to go game by game. Now the first one is Wolves. We need to be focused on that. And then hopefully winning the game we can think about the next one."

Brentford, Cardiff City and Fulham have already booked their spots in the quarter-finals. Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Spurs and Manchester City are among those looking to join them once Wednesday's ties have concluded.

Quarter-final ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing December 15.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw on Wednesday night.

What is Chelsea's ball number in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The winner of Wolves/Chelsea will be ball number 8.

IMAGO / PA Images

Who could Chelsea face in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

1. Brentford

2. Cardiff City

3. Fulham

4. Arsenal or Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Liverpool or Crystal Palace

6. Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur

7. Swansea City or Manchester City

8. Wolves or Chelsea

How can I watch the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw on Wednesday (October 29) will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event following the conclusion of Newcastle against Tottenham, which gets underway at 8pm (UK).