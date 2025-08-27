Carabao Cup third round draw: Chelsea's ball number, potential opponents & how to watch

Chelsea will discover their Carabao Cup fate when the third round draw takes place on Wednesday evening.

Enzo Maresca's side are eyeing domestic silverware in 2025-26 after clinching Conference League and Club World Cup glory in the 45-year-old's first year in charge

Chelsea were denied a spot in last season's Carabao Cup after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, who went onto win the competition following victory over Liverpool at Wembley.

Having qualified for the Champions League, Chelsea enter the competition at round three and will learn their opponents when the draw is made on Wednesday.

It was a difficult night for the Blues when they exited the competition in 2024-25. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Third round ties will take place across two weeks beginning September 15 and 22.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Carabao Cup third round draw.

What is Chelsea's ball number in the Carabao Cup third round draw?

Chelsea are ball number 9.

🏆 Round Three Draw: Ball numbers confirmed 👊



The draw will take place this evening following the conclusion of Grimsby Town vs Manchester United, live on @SkySports 📺#EFL | #CarabaoCup — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 27, 2025

Who could Chelsea face in the Carabao Cup third round draw?

Chelsea last won the Carabao Cup back in the 2014–15 season. | IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Chelsea will be able to face all sides in the draw except clubs participating in the Champions League or Europa League (Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Newcastle) this season. This is to ensure that both teams drawn in each tie will be able to fulfil the fixture in one of the allocated weeks.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The draw will be available to watch live on Sky Sports before and after the second round tie between Grimsby Town and Manchester United.

A pre-draw will take place prior to the cup tie to determine whether each of the eight Champions League and Europa League teams will be playing home or away.

For the main draw, which will take place once Wednesday night's cup tie concludes, the first eight-ties will be drawn by alternating between one Club from Bowl 1 and one Club from Bowl 2, with the Home/Away positioning of the Champions League and Europa League team already pre-determined in the earlier draw. The remaining eight ties will then be drawn from Bowl 2 only.