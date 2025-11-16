Carlo Ancelotti shares what surprised him about Estevao after goalscoring display vs Senegal

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted that he was pleasantly surprised by Chelsea star Estevao's talent as he praised the winger's performance in their 2-0 win over Senegal on Friday.

Estevao scored the opener for Brazil just before the half-hour mark, striking a loose ball past former Blues Edouard Mendy from inside the box.

It was the Chelsea winger's third goal in his last three appearances for Brazil, as he continues his fine goalscoring form for both club and country.

Ancelotti was clearly happy with his front four, too.

Matheus Cunha, who usually plays as a number nine, played a slightly deeper role in this game, while Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr both mostly operated on the left side of the pitch.

Estevao, on the other hand, was given the licence to roam on the opposite flank.

IMAGO / Sportsphoto

"Vinicius Jr. can switch positions with Rodrygo; they are used to it. Estevao plays more openly on the right; he has incredible talent," the Italian said in his post-match press conference.

"For me, it's a surprise that someone so young has this kind of talent.

"He's very accurate in his finishing, very forceful. With him, Brazil has a secure future."

Those were incredible words from someone who has already coached the biggest names in football history.

With his goal against Senegal at the Emirates this evening, Estevão now has four goals in his last four starts for Brazil 🇧🇷



Producing for club and country at just 18 🫡 pic.twitter.com/GFTmVlMGP5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 15, 2025

Estevao seems to be closer and closer to cementing his spot as a regular starter for Brazil, too, given Ancelotti was pleased with his partnership with right-back Eder Militao in the game.

"I think the Militao and Estêvão pairing worked very well," Ancelotti explained.

"Militao is in spectacular physical and mental condition.

"I think two years without playing (due to a cruciate ligament injury) has matured him a lot mentally. The team was very solid at the back."

Estevao, alongside Chelsea teammates Joao Pedro and Andrey Santos, will stay with the Brazil squad as they prepare for another friendly against Tunisia on Tuesday, November 18, in Lille, France.

They will then return to Chelsea for the visit to Burnley for a Premier League clash at the weekend.