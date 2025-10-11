Casemiro sends Chelsea warning about Estevao after impressive Brazil display

Manchester United and Brazil star Casemiro has given everyone a warning about Estevao's meteoric rise for both Chelsea and the national team.

Estevao took the limelight once again after scoring twice in Brazil's 5-0 friendly win over South Korea on Friday.

At the age of 18, the former Palmeiras ace has been playing starring roles for both Chelsea and Brazil, so there is understandably a lot of hype around him.

However, Casemiro insisted that this is not good for Estevao's development as a player.

"He's a young player, we can't put too much pressure on him," Casemiro said about Estevao after the match.

"It's very important to say this, even with him, we have to stress this point.

"Because we know of countless players who you put pressure on and then their performance drops.

"He plays for Chelsea, he's a starter for Chelsea, in the most competitive league in the world, but we have to take it easy, stay calm.

"You can already see that he's a great player, you could already see that at Palmeiras. But let's take it easy with him so as not to rush the football process."

Casemiro made a very good point there, because despite the obvious talent, Estevao has just started playing senior football regularly last year.

Even Enzo Maresca seems to have realised that he has to be careful of giving Estevao too much responsibility at Chelsea, having only started the winger four times since his arrival in the summer.

Estevao is capable of being the game-changer on the pitch, but at this point, he should be allowed to still have his bad moments in games and learn from it.