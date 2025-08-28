Champions League draw: Chelsea learn all eight teams they will face in League Phase

Chelsea have learned their eight opponents for the League Phase of the 2025/26 Champions League season.

Enzo Maresca's side return to Europe's elite club competition following a two-year absence after clinching a spot in the Premier League top four last season.

Chelsea head into this year's Champions League as Conference League and Club World Cup champions, offering the Blues a confidence booster as they returned into the draw as a Pot 1 side.

The draw took place in Monaco on Thursday evening which saw Chelsea discover the eight sides they will face between September and January in the League Phase of the Champions League.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Atalanta, Ajax, Napoli, Pafos and Qarabag.

Who Chelsea will face in the Champions League, League Phase

- Barcelona [h]

- Bayern Munich [a]

- Benfica [h]

- Atalanta [a]

- Ajax [h]

- Napoli [a]

- Pafos [h]

- Qarabag [a]

Maresca's side will learn when they will face all eight teams when UEFA confirm the scheduling of the ties in due course.