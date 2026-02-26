Champions League last-16 draw: Date, time, how to watch & who Chelsea can face

Chelsea will soon discover their fate over who they will face in the 2025/26 Champions League last-16.

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea side ensured they progressed straight into the last-16 after a 3-2 victory over Napoli in January secured a top-eight finish in the league phase of the Champions League.

The Road to Budapest for May's final has become clearer for Chelsea, who will now embark on their journey in the knockout stages, as they eye a third Champions League triumph following successes in 2012 and 2021.

Following the conclusion of the play-off stages, which Chelsea managed to avoid, over the last few weeks, the stage is now set for the last-16 draw - offering the Blues clarity over their next opponents and route to the final.

IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Here are all the details you need ahead of the Champions League last-16 draw for the 2025/26 season.

Date and time of Champions League last-16 draw

The draw for the Champions League round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final draw will take place on Friday 27th February 2026 at 11am (UK) in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch Champions League last-16 draw

The draw will be available to watch live on UEFA.com, UEFA.tv and the official UEFA Champions League app.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the draw will also be broadcast on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

IMAGO / Mandoga Media

Who can Chelsea face in the Champions League last-16?

Chelsea will face either Newcastle United or Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle progressed past Qarabag in the play-offs, while PSG edged past Monaco. The side Chelsea don't draw will face Barcelona.

The bracket for the 2025/26 Champions League knockout phase. | UEFA

When will the Champions League last-16 ties be played?

Both ties will take place next month in March 2026. Chelsea will play the first leg away from home, with the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

1st leg: March 10 or 11

2nd leg: March 17 or 18