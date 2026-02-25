Chelsea at risk of losing star player in next weeks due to Premier League rule

Chelsea are at risk of losing Moises Caicedo in the remaining important Premier League matches, as the key midfielder is close to a two-match suspension.

The Blues arguably have the toughest remaining fixtures in the Premier League this season.

Considering that they sit fifth in the Premier League table and are only ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool by goal difference, there is likely very little room for slip-ups in the race for Champions League spots.

Chelsea will already be without key centre-back Wesley Fofana for Sunday's derby against Arsenal after his two yellow cards in last weekend's draw with Burnley.

They could also lose Caicedo in two of the remaining 11 Premier League fixtures unless he pays more attention to his disciplinary record on the pitch.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

The Ecuador international has already missed four Premier League matches through suspensions this season, and five games across all competitions.

He is also among the 10 players who have accumulated eight yellow cards in the Premier League.

The Premier League rules state that players who reach 10 yellow cards up to and including their side's 32nd fixture will serve a two-match suspension.

In other words, Caicedo will have to avoid getting two yellow cards in the next five Chelsea league games.

This is easier said than done, especially given that Chelsea's next five league opponents are Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Everton, and Manchester City.

As much as Caicedo's suspension could prove problematic, the midfielder's hesitancy on the pitch to avoid cautions could hurt Chelsea as well.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Caicedo does not seem to be a player who would be played half-heartedly, however.

"Yes, for sure. I think players don't like to get yellow cards or red cards. I need to learn from that," the midfielder said in January about his disciplinary record.

"I try to help my team, and that's the way I play.

"Sometimes that's the risk I need to take. It's good, and I'm going to keep playing like this because it's my style."

Another Chelsea player who faces a similar problem, albeit at a much lower rate, is Enzo Fernandez, who is on six yellow cards.

The rest of the squad are on five or lower, so they should be safe from the 10-yellow-card rule, although with this Chelsea team, red card suspensions are always a risk.