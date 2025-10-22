Chelsea have rewritten a few club and Champions League records in their impressive 5-1 win over Ajax on Wednesday.

The Blues were already the favourites heading into the game, but Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor's early red card in the 15th minute made it even easier for the hosts.

Marc Guiu scored the first goal of the night shortly after Ajax went down to 10 men. At half-time, Chelsea already led by 4-1 after three penalties, two for Chelsea and one for Ajax.

3 - In Marc Guiu (19), Estêvão (18), and Tyrique George (19), Chelsea are the first side in UEFA Champions League history to see three different teenagers score for them in a single match. Kicks. pic.twitter.com/XBkdF8ebGr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2025

Tyrique George, who came on after the break, did not waste time and scored with his first chance to make it 5-1.

Chelsea were in complete control and continued attacking for the remainder of the game, came close a few times, but could not find the sixth goal.

Still, Enzo Maresca's side broke some records in this superb win.

Estevao becomes our youngest #UCL goalscorer… 33 minutes after Marc broke the record! 😅#CFC pic.twitter.com/CRIsHMJyyL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 22, 2025

Guiu had become Chelsea's youngest goalscorer in the Champions League, beating Reece James' previous record, before Estevao broke his record after just 33 minutes.

Additionally, alongside George, these three teenagers are now Chelsea's three youngest goalscorers in the competition.

Even more impressively, this is also the first time that three teenagers score for a club in a Champions League match. This puts Chelsea in the Champions League history book.

The last club record broken in this game is when Reggie Walsh replaced Romeo Lavia in the 66th minute of the game, making him the youngest Chelsea player (17 years and two days) to make an appearance in a Champions League game.

Walsh already featured a few times for Chelsea in a European competition last season, in the Conference League, but this was his debut in UEFA's top-tier tournament.

Another Chelsea record 😅



Reggie Walsh has become their youngest-ever Champions League player 💫 pic.twitter.com/ie4kPG5mOX — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 22, 2025

With this win, Chelsea have now collected six points from three league phase matches in the Champions League.

Not quite in the automatic qualification zone yet, but very close, only behind Newcastle, Barcelona, and Liverpool on goal difference.

Maresca lauded the 'special night' post-match, concluding: “It’s the strategy of the club. We have so many young players. We were the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League. This season we continue in the same way. I’m very proud. It was a special night.”