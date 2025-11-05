Chelsea coaches impressed by what Alejandro Garnacho does after training sessions

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho has stayed behind after training to spend time polishing his finishing, and it has impressed the coaches at the club, according to reports.

It is safe to say that following his transfer to Chelsea from Manchester United for a reported £40m in the summer, Garnacho has had a slow start.

The 21-year-old has so far made only eight appearances in all competitions, six of which were as a starter, and provided just one goal for Chelsea.

He has yet to establish himself as a regular starter, having shared rotation minutes with fellow summer signing Jamie Gittens for the left winger position.

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

According to GiveMeSport, however, Chelsea staff at Cobham have been encouraged by the Argentina international's attitude and intensity in training.

The coaches are said to appreciate his willingness to spend time after training sessions to sharpen his finishing and crossing.

It is worth noting, however, that the irregular game time is not specific to Garnacho and Gittens but applies to the majority of the players at Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca has previously explained the need for team rotations given the congested schedule, and in Garnacho's case, in particular, he had to spend time regaining his match fitness at first.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Garna is doing well," the Italian head coach said last week.

"Garna is another player who we are trying to manage a little bit physically, because he arrived here from United not 100 per cent in his physical condition.

"He is working hard every day, he is getting better and better, and in this moment we are happy with the way he is playing."

For now, it seems that Maresca is not going to change his mind about rotating Garnacho and Gittens on the left flank, and this is not necessarily a bad thing for either of the two.

The limited workload would allow them to perform at their best when given the opportunity, rather than having to worry about conserving energy for the next match.