Chelsea complete €74.4m double transfer - Sporting CP release statement
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo, Sporting CP have officially confirmed.
The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital have made their first moves ahead of the summer transfer window, which sees Quenda joining the club in 2026 and Essugo making the switch to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Essugo, who is currently on loan at Las Palmas, is set to feature for Chelsea at the Club World Cup in the United States, while Quenda, 17, will remain with the Portuguese club for a further year before linking up with the Blues in the summer of 2026 ahead of the 2026-27 season.
Sporting CP confirmed the agreements of the duo on March 19 in a press release, which revealed the fees agreed with the Premier League outfit.
- Combined fee of up to €74,408,816.32 for both Quenda and Essugo
- Chelsea will pay up to €52,136,541.32 for Geovany Quenda
- Chelsea will pay €22,272,275.00 for Dario Essugo
Sporting CP release statement after Chelsea agreements
The statement from the Portuguese club in full:
Sporting Clube de Portugal – Futebol, SAD (hereinafter Sporting SAD) , under the terms and for the purposes of complying with the information obligation arising from the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April, hereby provides the following information to the market:
Sporting SAD has reached a global agreement with Chelsea Football Club Limited (hereinafter Chelsea FC) for the definitive transfer of the sporting rights of the players Geovany Quenda and Dário Essugo, for a total amount of up to €74,408,816.32 (seventy-four million, four hundred and eight thousand, eight hundred and sixteen euros and thirty-two cents), which includes charges for intermediation services of approximately 6%. This agreement's essential terms and conditions are summarised as follows:
1. Geovany Quenda
1.1. The financial consideration for the transfer corresponds to €52,136,541.32 (fifty-two million, one hundred and thirty-six thousand, five hundred and forty-one euros, thirty-two cents) which comprises a fixed portion of €50,777,700.00 (fifty million, seven hundred and seventy-seven thousand, seven hundred euros) and a variable portion which may amount to €1,358,841.32 (one million, three hundred and fifty-eight thousand, eight hundred and forty-one euros, and thirty-two cents) depending on the achievement of certain objectives related to the player's sporting performance during the 2025/2026 sporting season, with the player continuing to work for Sporting SAD until the end of the 2025/2026 sporting season;
1.2. The parties agreed that the amount corresponding to the solidarity mechanism due to third-party clubs will be borne in equal parts by Sporting SAD and Chelsea FC;
1.3. The costs for intermediation services correspond to €3,550,000.00 (three million, five hundred and fifty thousand euros).
2. Dario Essugo
2.1. The financial consideration for the transfer, which will take place at the end of the current sporting season, corresponds to a fixed amount of €22,272,275.00 (twenty-two million, two hundred and seventy-two thousand, two hundred and seventy-five euros), with the player continuing to play for Unión Desportiva Las Palmas until the end of the current sporting season 2024/2025, and from the 2025/2026 season onwards he will be in the service of Chelsea FC;
2.2. The parties agreed that the amount corresponding to the solidarity mechanism due to third-party clubs will be borne in equal parts by Sporting SAD and Chelsea FC;
2.3. The costs for intermediation services correspond to €999,687.00 (nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand, six hundred and eighty-seven euros).